WPWealth LLP Invests $636,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

WPWealth LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 0.3% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.3 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,261. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

