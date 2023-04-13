WPWealth LLP Invests $5.28 Million in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,000. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October comprises 2.8% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WPWealth LLP owned 4.90% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,766.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 164,595 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,363.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 253,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 235,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Price Performance

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

