WPWealth LLP Invests $16.68 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 498,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,678,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of WPWealth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

