WPWealth LLP Buys New Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Long Term Partners LP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,618,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.2 %

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,732.07. 6,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,774.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,101.47. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,250.01 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.