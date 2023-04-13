World Mobile Token Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $69.05 million and approximately $700,376.69 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001135 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,213,487 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

