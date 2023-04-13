Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
