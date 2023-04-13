Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $295.02

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.02 and traded as high as $325.64. Winmark shares last traded at $322.21, with a volume of 34,516 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.96 and its 200-day moving average is $260.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $371,855.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,041.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $371,855.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,041.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total transaction of $1,608,402.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,638.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,681 shares of company stock worth $4,163,003 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 91.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Winmark by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

