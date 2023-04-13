Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $118.34. The company had a trading volume of 253,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

