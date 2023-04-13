Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.06

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as low as C$2.69. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 2,792 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Western Energy Services Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of C$87.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.23.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

