WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.