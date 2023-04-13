Wanchain Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $53.88 million and $1.25 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00062243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00039024 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,399,714 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.