Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.82. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 190 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Waldencast Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

About Waldencast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Waldencast by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waldencast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares during the period. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

