W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 43,700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises about 0.5% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $19.16 on Thursday, hitting $636.22. The stock had a trading volume of 170,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,456. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $670.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.58.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

