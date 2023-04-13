Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $392.27

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 392.27 ($4.86) and traded as high as GBX 417.98 ($5.18). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 412.20 ($5.10), with a volume of 321,180 shares changing hands.

FAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Volution Group from GBX 460 ($5.70) to GBX 500 ($6.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96. The company has a market capitalization of £810.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,301.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 392.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 362.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,888.89%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

