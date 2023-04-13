Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Vistra Stock Up 0.1 %

Vistra stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 834,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,743. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

