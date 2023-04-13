Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRDN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.64.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VRDN opened at $25.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.95. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barrett Katz sold 4,147 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $153,480.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 4,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 4,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $153,480.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,985,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

See Also

