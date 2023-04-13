VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Shares Up 8.8%

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.05 and last traded at C$4.84. 5,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 13,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORA. National Bankshares reduced their price target on VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

VerticalScope Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The firm has a market cap of C$89.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at VerticalScope

VerticalScope Company Profile

In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$35,258.78. Insiders own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.