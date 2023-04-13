Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

VRTX traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,818. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $329.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,952 shares of company stock worth $14,589,935. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.