Verasity Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $72.66 million and $15.51 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

