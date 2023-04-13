VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 82,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 60,485 shares.The stock last traded at $18.99 and had previously closed at $18.38.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 10,282,470 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

