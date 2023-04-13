Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Aflac by 982.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,552,000 after buying an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 225.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after buying an additional 745,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

NYSE AFL opened at $65.98 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

