Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.