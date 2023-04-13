Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lessened by Invst LLC

Invst LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.96. The company had a trading volume of 760,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,468. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average is $138.66.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

