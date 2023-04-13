Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 276.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.25. The company had a trading volume of 592,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,709. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $413.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

