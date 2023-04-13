Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 332,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,424. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

