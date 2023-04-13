VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 28,655 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 87% compared to the average volume of 15,323 call options.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.62. 8,605,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

