USDD Reaches Market Cap of $717.65 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. One USDD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003265 BTC on major exchanges. USDD has a market cap of $717.65 million and approximately $16.18 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About USDD

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

