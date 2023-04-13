Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,571. The firm has a market cap of $561.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UVE. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Universal Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

