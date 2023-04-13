United Capital Management of KS Inc. Trims Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

