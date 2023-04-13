Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.94 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.43 billion and $83.08 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.94 or 0.00019746 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00307417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011374 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000581 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.80290778 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 650 active market(s) with $75,423,250.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

