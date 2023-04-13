UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,662. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $895.20 million, a P/E ratio of -22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,004,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,802 shares of company stock valued at $78,534. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

