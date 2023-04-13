Ultra Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.67 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Ultra has a market cap of $93.44 million and $2.67 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,144.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.54 or 0.00426414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00119054 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002548 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.29095122 USD and is down -6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,180,810.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

