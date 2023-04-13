Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EA traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.41. The stock had a trading volume of 538,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.