Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 72.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 7.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE GNRC traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.34. 520,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,028. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.