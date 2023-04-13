Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises 2.5% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $98,514,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,823,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,584,000 after acquiring an additional 133,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,988,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

RRC traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.34. 545,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,620. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

