Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.80. 400,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.58. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

