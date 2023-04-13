Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,429 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $47.18. 761,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,378,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

