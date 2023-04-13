Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Insider Activity

Snap-on Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.26. 20,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,710. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

