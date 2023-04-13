Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.69.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.90. 8,918,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,578,223. The stock has a market cap of $661.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.27, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.