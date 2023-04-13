Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,737 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $455.55. 20,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,412. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

