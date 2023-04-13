TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMIF traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 73 ($0.90). 544,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,363. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 64.15 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £178.31 million and a PE ratio of -428.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.68.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

In related news, insider Sharon Parr acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($37,647.06). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.