Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 6.2%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 172,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 605,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Tuya Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.59 and a quick ratio of 12.03.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 70.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

Tuya Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tuya by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Tuya by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tuya by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 54,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

