Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 6.2%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 172,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 605,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Tuya Trading Down 4.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.59 and a quick ratio of 12.03.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 70.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuya (TUYA)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.