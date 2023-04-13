Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 8,714 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 171% compared to the average daily volume of 3,218 call options.

Big Lots Price Performance

Big Lots stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 803,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,502. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $319.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -16.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories.

Featured Articles

