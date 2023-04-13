Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.19

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$87.19 and traded as low as C$79.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$80.00, with a volume of 10,850,713 shares trading hands.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$113.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

