Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TOST has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

TOST stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $17.97. 3,477,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,872. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,019,098.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,930,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,930,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,968 shares of company stock worth $8,659,642 in the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Toast by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Toast by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.