Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $764.79 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0077968 USD and is down -13.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,168.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.