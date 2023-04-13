The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $183.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

