The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,392. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 26,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 152,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

