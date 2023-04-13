The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,198 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.09% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.15. 141,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.