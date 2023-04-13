The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $331.96. 625,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.87 and its 200 day moving average is $345.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

